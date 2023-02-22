eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. eBay updated its Q1 guidance to $1.05-1.09 EPS.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.85. 6,822,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,443,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -435.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $60.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.68.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $50,018,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,412,000 after buying an additional 1,111,088 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,385,541 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $57,458,000 after buying an additional 854,814 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 1,040.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 717,968 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after buying an additional 655,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 307.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 797,290 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $45,653,000 after purchasing an additional 601,522 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

