eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-1.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.46-2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Citigroup started coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen cut their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.37.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Down 0.1 %

eBay stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.85. 7,097,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,633. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -435.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. eBay has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $60.38.

eBay Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of eBay

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,164 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 554.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.