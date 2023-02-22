eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. eBay updated its Q1 guidance to $1.05-1.09 EPS.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,027,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,487. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. eBay has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $60.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of eBay

Several research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,461 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in eBay by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,385,541 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $57,458,000 after purchasing an additional 854,814 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in eBay by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,114 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in eBay by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 283,959 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $9,234,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

