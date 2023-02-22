Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 240,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 313,062 shares.The stock last traded at $18.51 and had previously closed at $17.16.

Ebix Stock Up 13.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ebix

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ebix during the second quarter worth approximately $728,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Ebix by 4.6% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 86,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ebix by 43.5% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 41,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Ebix by 1,194.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 86,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 79,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 8.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 18,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

Featured Articles

