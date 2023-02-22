eCash Hits One Day Trading Volume of $77.98 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. eCash has a market capitalization of $753.61 million and approximately $77.98 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eCash has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,443.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.03 or 0.00593056 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00180810 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00047590 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000816 BTC.
About eCash
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,314,610,923,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
