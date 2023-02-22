eCash (XEC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $719.19 million and $54.13 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eCash has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,095.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.52 or 0.00587361 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00179621 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00048436 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000829 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,314,742,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,314,804,673,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
