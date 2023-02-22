ECOMI (OMI) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

ECOMI (OMI) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, ECOMI has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. ECOMI has a total market capitalization of $312.07 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECOMI token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.33 or 0.00420995 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,646.06 or 0.27887481 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About ECOMI

OMI is a token. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,428,649,488 tokens. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi.

ECOMI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century.The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand.ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry.ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles).To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECOMI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

