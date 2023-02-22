Edgecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $25.98 Million (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $525.96 million and approximately $25.98 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,263,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

