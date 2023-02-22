Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Up 5.7%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 464,752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,866,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Editas Medicine to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.73.

The company has a market cap of $672.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,559 shares in the company, valued at $633,955.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at $737,269.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $86,572 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 26.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 20.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 132,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 91.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

