EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.91

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.91 and traded as low as $21.29. EDP Renováveis shares last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EDRVF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut EDP Renováveis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.98.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

