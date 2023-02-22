Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.50.

Several research firms recently commented on EFN. CIBC raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James upgraded Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 price target on Element Fleet Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Element Fleet Management Stock Down 0.7 %

EFN opened at C$19.41 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$10.99 and a 12 month high of C$19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market cap of C$7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.90.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

About Element Fleet Management

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

(Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Featured Articles

