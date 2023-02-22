Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Elite Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 184,200 shares trading hands.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $36.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmacological abuse-deterrent opioid products. It operates through the Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) and New Drug Applications (NDA) segments. The ANDA segment includes generic pharmaceuticals. The NDA segment is composed of branded pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.