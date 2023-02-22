eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.15. eMagin shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 221,800 shares.

eMagin Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get eMagin alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMAN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in eMagin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in eMagin by 536.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76,739 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corp. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.