Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,927. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day moving average is $88.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

