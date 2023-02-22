Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.56

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.557 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51.

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

EDV stock opened at C$28.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$22.77 and a one year high of C$35.44. The stock has a market cap of C$7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 76.26, a P/E/G ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1,457.00.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

Further Reading

