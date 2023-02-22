Energy Web Token (EWT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $136.76 Million

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for $4.15 or 0.00017485 BTC on popular exchanges. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $136.76 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights.

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions.EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain.”

