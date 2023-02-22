EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) CFO Benjamin D. Lamb Sells 180,000 Shares

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EnLink Midstream Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE ENLC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.39. 3,280,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,733. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $13.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENLC. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 34,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,947,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,951,000 after purchasing an additional 294,604 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

