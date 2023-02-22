EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. EnPro Industries’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. EnPro Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $6.45-7.05 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.45-$7.05 EPS.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NPO opened at $108.05 on Wednesday. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $76.14 and a 12-month high of $127.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.11.

EnPro Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnPro Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

