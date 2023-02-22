EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.15-$11.35 EPS.
NYSE:EPAM traded down $9.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.66. 411,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,874. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $462.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.47.
EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $399.00 to $391.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $401.00.
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
