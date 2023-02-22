EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in EQT by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EQT opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.83. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

