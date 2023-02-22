EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC reduced its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,250,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,275,000 shares during the quarter. EQT comprises approximately 2.4% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Third Point LLC owned about 0.89% of EQT worth $132,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in EQT by 925.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

EQT Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:EQT opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

