Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $152.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $268.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.65 and a 200-day moving average of $149.36. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,911 shares of company stock valued at $16,479,035 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.