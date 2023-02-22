Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 1,618 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.16.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 283.14% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

