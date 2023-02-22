Equitable Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,086 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $34,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,851 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000,000 after buying an additional 134,173 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,139,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,329,000 after buying an additional 337,195 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $200.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.15. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

