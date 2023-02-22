Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,520,711,000 after buying an additional 338,368 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PayPal by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,015 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after acquiring an additional 173,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Insider Activity

PayPal Trading Up 0.8 %

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.60. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

