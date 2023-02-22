Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.16 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $493,266,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,802 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,651,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15,909.2% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 841,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,203,000 after buying an additional 836,505 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,672 shares of company stock valued at $421,913 and sold 35,986 shares valued at $3,078,386. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.66 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $146.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

