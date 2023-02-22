Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.17 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,399 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.9% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% during the third quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 98,927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $22,827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 256.2% during the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 9,150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 61.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 219,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,650,000 after acquiring an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $268.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.39. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

