Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 493,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,317,000 after buying an additional 18,159 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 264,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,761,000 after buying an additional 24,916 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 502,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,192,000 after buying an additional 24,504 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.14.

Progressive Stock Up 0.7 %

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $142.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.23 and its 200 day moving average is $128.05. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $100.81 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,559 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,069 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

