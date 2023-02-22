Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 575 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.07 and its 200 day moving average is $64.14. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $75.51.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

