Equitable Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. PPL’s payout ratio is 87.38%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

