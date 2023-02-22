Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $355.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.26 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 153.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

ETRN stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $22,056,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $17,366,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,662,000 after buying an additional 1,999,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

