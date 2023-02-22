ERC20 Trading Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $10.39 million and $29.93 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00009783 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00043776 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00029677 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00020471 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00214266 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,211.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00939532 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $32.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

