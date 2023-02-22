Ergoteles LLC Boosts Stock Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,058 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Signify Health worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Signify Health by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Signify Health by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Signify Health by 5.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Signify Health by 67.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Signify Health by 172.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Signify Health Price Performance

Shares of SGFY opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. Signify Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Signify Health Profile

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.15.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

