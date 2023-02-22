Ergoteles LLC Grows Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,036 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Allstate by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Allstate by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Allstate by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $134.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.04 and its 200-day moving average is $130.30. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -63.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

