Ergoteles LLC Invests $5.15 Million in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 157,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAG opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.09.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

