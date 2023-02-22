Ergoteles LLC Invests $6.04 Million in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.14% of MSA Safety as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 15.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

MSA Safety Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $133.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.78. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.92. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.75 and a 12-month high of $146.33.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.88 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In other news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $563,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,946.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Articles

