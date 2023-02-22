Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 70,281 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 1,388.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 38.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently commented on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
