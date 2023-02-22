Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 70,281 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 1,388.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 38.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

DaVita Price Performance

About DaVita

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.00 and its 200-day moving average is $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $124.81.

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.