Ergoteles LLC Raises Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 194.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,430 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Celanese by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

CE opened at $113.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $161.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.51%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

