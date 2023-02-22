Ergoteles LLC Sells 30,004 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,004 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Accenture Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of Accenture stock opened at $269.15 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $345.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.09.
Accenture Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Accenture
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
