Euro Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.88 Million (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $33.88 million and $998,139.26 worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euro Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00004486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Euro Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.65 or 0.00417865 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,600.80 or 0.27680106 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin’s launch date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 31,747,060 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Euro Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euro Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.