Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $106.3-106.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.87 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.48-$1.52 EPS.

EVBG opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.21. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

EVBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.22.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $826,645.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,928.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $826,645.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,928.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $359,586.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,580. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

