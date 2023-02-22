Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $89.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $79.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at $596,541.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,335 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Articles

