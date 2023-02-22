Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading 6.2% Higher

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.34 and last traded at $7.34. 89,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 339,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Exscientia Stock Up 5.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $881.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exscientia

About Exscientia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Exscientia by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Exscientia by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Exscientia by 2,269.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Exscientia during the first quarter worth $182,000. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

