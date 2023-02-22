Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading 6.2% Higher

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.34 and last traded at $7.34. 89,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 339,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Exscientia Stock Up 5.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $881.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.47.
About Exscientia
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
