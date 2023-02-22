Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Blooom Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $111.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

