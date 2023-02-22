Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,313 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,375 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Farmers National Banc worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2,536.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FMNB. StockNews.com downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $481.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 32.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy Carney purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,460.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 10,601 shares of company stock worth $142,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.

