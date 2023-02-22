Fellaz Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.71 Billion (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Fellaz has traded up 61.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fellaz token can now be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00008170 BTC on exchanges. Fellaz has a total market capitalization of $4.71 billion and $93,403.58 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.77 or 0.00419465 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,608.73 or 0.27786093 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fellaz Profile

Fellaz launched on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fellaz

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fellaz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fellaz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

