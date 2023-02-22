Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8,448.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($119.94) to GBX 9,630 ($115.97) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 2,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 8,606.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,095,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,119,000 after buying an additional 1,083,100 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $143.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ferguson has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $168.90.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.13. Ferguson had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 45.99%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

About Ferguson

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Recommended Stories

