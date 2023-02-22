Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Purchased by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises 0.5% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 753,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,231 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,142 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 134,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 128,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.66. 19,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,837. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.58 and its 200-day moving average is $100.23. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $86.19 and a one year high of $127.02.

