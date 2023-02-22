Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,331,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295,686 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 1.0% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $251,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.60. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -6.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

