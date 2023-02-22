FidoMeta Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $191.13 Million (FMC)

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. FidoMeta has a total market capitalization of $191.13 million and approximately $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FidoMeta token can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FidoMeta has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FidoMeta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00420149 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,628.39 or 0.27831412 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About FidoMeta

FidoMeta’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FidoMeta is fidometa.io.

FidoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.012742 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidoMeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FidoMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FidoMeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FidoMeta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.